PORTVILLE — After two years without a Memorial Day parade, the 2022 parade will start at 2 p.m. Monday on Elm Street in front of Portville Central School.
Kip Morrow, who is coordinating this year’s parade says it’s the area’s only real parade. “It’s a mile long,” he said. The parade goes to Main Street when it leaves Elm Street and proceeds to Temple Street to Chestnut Hill Cemetery where there will be a short memorial service, Morrow said.
Cattaraugus County Veterans Service Officer Steve McCord is the guest speaker at the memorial service.
The Veterans Honor Guard from Portville American Legion Post 814 will lead the parade.
Others in the parade of 20 or more units are a sheriff’s unit, the Shriner’s motorized go-cart squad, Little League ball teams, floats, bagpipes, Bent Brass Band, Boys and Girl’s State participants, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and the Otto-Eldred Marching Band.
Morrow said a DJ will be playing patriotic music outside the American Legion that will be heard throughout the village before the parade. The American Legion is hosting a chicken barbecue.
For those unable to make it to the parade, it will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the Portville American Legion’s Facebook page, Morrow said.