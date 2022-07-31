COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A Portville, N.Y., man suffered suspected serious injury when he was ejected from the concrete truck he was driving during a rollover crash at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday on Cherry Springs Road in Abbott Township.
Coudersport-based state police said a Mack truck driven by Shawn D. Hill, 48, was traveling south on Route 44, on a downhill portion of the road, and was continuing south after negotiating a right curve. Troopers said Hill began attempting to slow for a left curve, but the truck left the road to the south and struck an embankment, turning counterclockwise and rolling onto the passenger side before completing the roll and coming to rest on the driver’s side facing north, about 12 feet south of the road.