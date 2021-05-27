PORTVILLE — One of the few Memorial Day parades this year happens Monday at 2 p.m.
“The parade will go on like old times put on by the Portville American Legion, to honor our fallen comrades, family members and friends,” said Kip Morrow, commander of the Sons of the American Legion in Portville and parade master. “We’ll start at 2 at Portville Central School on Elm Street and proceed to Chestnut Hill Cemetery.”
The traditional color guard from Post 814 will lead off, with members of the Sons of the Portville American Legion marching with them and the Portville Legion Riders will follow.
“A fairly new tradition of having the Shriners with the Ismailia Kart Korps is welcomed back after canceling last year due to COVID-19,” Morrow said. “This group raises a great deal of money for the Shriners hospital.”
He is also expecting a few floats and will provide flags for the first 100 bicyclists that line up.
“The popular Bent Brass Band will be playing music once again and the Boy Scouts, Cubs, hopefully Girls Scouts and ball teams will be coming down through,” Morrow said. “We had some marching bands but they ended up canceling until next year. There will also be a special guest.”
Morrow said there will only be a very brief ceremony in Chestnut Hill Cemetery as the legion organizers don’t want a large gathering this year. “We will be COVID-safe while still giving the community a sense of normalcy,” he stressed.
In addition to the parade, the legion will also host a chicken BBQ on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon, and they hope to sell out.
“All of us at the legion thank our community for the continued support they give,” Morrow said. “These bbqs, wing nights and raffles are how we find all our programs including the parade. Please, everyone stay safe and keep your distance.”
If anyone would like to march, ride a bike, drive an antique or unique car or enter a float, Morrow is always looking for more organizations, clubs and parade participants. If you’re interested in participating this year, it’s not too late. You can contact Morrow at (716) 378-4963 or the Portville Legion at (716) 933-8082.