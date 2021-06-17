PORTVILLE — While the group was only founded four years ago, members of the Portville American Legion Post 814 Riders have made their mark in the community — by holding events and giving away the money, just like their Legion family members.
“We usually have a steak bake but with COVID-19 guidelines, we decided to do a chicken barbecue,” said Steve Wilcox, Rider vice director. “Because COVID should be on the downside, we should be back to the steak bake next year.”
On Sunday — Fathers Day — beginning at noon, the Riders will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue at the Portville Legion, 24 S. Main St. The meal is $10, and includes chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans and “a small treat,” according to Kathy Wilcox, Rider secretary/treasurer. Only full dinners will be sold.
While the fundraiser will be a drive-thru to pick up the dinner, the public is invited to park and eat in the Legion or outside under a tent in the back parking lot.
The group is also raffling off two lawn tools — a Ryobi 40-volt cordless string trimmer, blower and battery and charger. Tickets are $2 or three for $5 and are available at the Portville Legion bar or from any Rider member.
Their next event will be the fourth annual dice run on Aug. 14 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit Facebook and search “Portville Post 814 Legion Rider’s.”
The Riders are an open group, meaning that any motorcyclist from any Legion family can join; they don’t need to be a Portville resident.
“This year’s events will probably go for the van service. We’re extremely proud of our Riders,” Kathy Wilcox said.
The van service is the Cattaraugus-Allegany Counties Joint Veterans Council Volunteer Van Service, directed by Ron Moore. The free transportation service is available to veterans who have confirmed appointments to the veteran medical facilities in Buffalo or Bath.