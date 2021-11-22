PORTVILLE — The Portville American Legion Post 814 is looking for land, to buy or be donated, for a new post building.
“We simply have outgrown the space and we believe our community would benefit in having a new Legion,” said Dan Malloy, post adjutant. “To continue to help our community and others in need, it’s time to build a new legion. To do this we need your help.
“(Another) reason why we need to build a new legion is the kitchen area is small and outdated (and) a bigger dining area that’s separate from the bar,” Malloy said. “The building is also old and needs major repairs: roof, complete rewiring, heating system, new appliances, upgrade to the bar area and coolers and much more.”
Malloy said the property for consideration would need to be within a 2-mile radius on either Route 417 or Route 305 in either direction. If you are interested in either selling or donating property to the legion, email your name, address, telephone number and location of property to Malloy at am.legionpost814@gmail.com.
For years, the Legion has been a vital part of the Portville community, and supports the efforts of multiple groups and events. They help to support the school district’s programs, such as the trap shooting club; they help out the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as Boy’s and Girl’s state competitions. They also provide scholarships to area students.
Gifts for Toys for Tots, Panthers for Presents, and donations for St. Vincent de Paul Society, are collected and stored at the legion until distribution. Most important to them, however, is the support they’re able to give local veterans.