PORTVILLE — A years-long partnership between the Portville American Legion Auxiliary and the Pink Pumpkin Project hit pause Monday night.
“We have decided to no longer hold the (Angel of Hope) walk so we are donating the remainder of funds out,” said Jeanette Ratzel, auxiliary president. “We hope to continue to help the Pink Pumpkin Project in years to come by holding the annual boot drive in Portville, which seems like a nuisance to some while it goes on, but it helps so many.”
This year the $850 donation came from cans from Portville’s redemption center donations and left over from funds that the auxiliary usually tried to hold back to help with the following year start up.
The funds were given in memory of Amy Hildebrand Domboski, who passed away from metastatic breast cancer in January. Domboski was the niece of Robin Veno, auxiliary first vice president, and Cheri George, an auxiliary and PPP member.
“We spoke about (PPP) when I went to see her,” Veno said, speaking of her niece. “She was very much in favor of Pink Pumpkin. I know she had asked for donations to be made in her name.”
Bev Hirt-Shoff, a PPP volunteer, and Jenni Ursoy, co-chair of PPP’s Scholarship Committee, were at the legion Monday night to accept the check.
“It means we are able to help more and more families who affected by breast cancer,” Ursoy said. “… especially now when transportation is so expensive, with gas prices,” pointing out that trips are often made to Buffalo and Rochester or further. PPP serves anyone within a 40-mile radius of Olean, including Pennsylvania.
Ratzel still encourages donations to Pink Pumpkin Project.
“Your change or cash donations makes a difference in someone's life when they are down and out,” she said. “That's what we always wanted to be able to do and it truly breaks my heart that we will no longer be a big contributor for that… I started (the walk) from the ground up, my husband, myself and Mike Foster, who has passed away since then,” she said. “I paid for everything the first two years,” — the event went on to raise over $100,000 over the years.
“We would like to thank all the participants in years past that help make our 5k walk/run so rewarding,” Ratzel said. “Everyone that helped us with donations, sponsorship for shirts, basket raffle donations, gift certificate donations, wine raffles, gift cards, flowers to give away for door prizes, boot drive volunteers, musical entertainment throughout the years....there is just so so much that helped us to make this a success throughout the years.
“We are focusing on Wounded Warrior Regatta on June 11 this year and we’re hoping to get bigger and better than years past,” Ratzel said. “We raise roughly $2-$3,500 for it in the past so we’re hoping to top it this year.”
For more information on the regatta or other auxiliary events, visit www.post814.org and click on “event calendar.”
For more information on the Pink Pumpkin Project can email the group at thepinkpumpkinproject@yahoo.com or visit the group at www.thepinkpumpkinproject.com or on Facebook.