PORTVILLE — Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases, Portville students in grades 7-12 are in remote education mode at least through Friday.
Portville Central School District Superintendent Thomas Simon said a dozen positive COVID-19 tests among students over the past week dictated the pause for junior-senior high school students.
The development came as seniors had been given the go-ahead to resume in-person classes on Monday.
“Nothing has changed for us since the beginning of the year,” Simon said. Students have been in school, 6 feet apart and wearing masks. “We randomly test students every day.”
To meet the 6-foot distancing, some students were in different rooms while teachers taught in classrooms with the maximum number of students in masks in the classroom. Students have rotated from being in the classroom to learning remotely from another room in the school.
Portville is the only school district in the county to have been conducting in-person learning all this school year.
"The best place for kids is in school,” Simon said. "Portville has been able to pull this off all year."
One recent positive test belonged to a student on one of the sports teams. As other close contacts were tested, the number of students with the virus jumped to 12. A number of students were quarantined for being in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
With a number of students in quarantine and after consulting with the Cattaraugus County Health Department, it was decided on Monday to go remote for the rest of the week.
As of Monday, the district had reported 88 positive COVID-19 test results during the 2020-21 school year, according to the New York State COVID-19 Report Card. There were 45 high/junior high school students and eight staff and another 22 elementary students and 13 staff members who tested positive this year.
“If we had not been doing our testing, these cases would have gone unnoticed,” Simon told the Olean Times Herald. “The kids were not showing signs of sickness and it’s allergy season.”
The district’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing by school officials and the county health department has also led many to be quarantined — other students in their close circle and family members. This led to preventing many future coronavirus cases.
“We’ve gone remote before when cases popped up,” Simon said. “It’s a direct result of our testing program. We have done more testing than anyone. We are working with the health department. We’ll see what happens in coming weeks.”
The district’s testing program is a reflection that much of the current COVID-19 spread is primarily in young people, Simon noted.
The school's 2021 junior-senior prom will go on this year. It will be held 7 to 11 p.m. June 19 at the Bartlett Country Club in Olean.
In a letter from high school principal Larry Welty, parents were informed that students and their guests will need to take a COVID-19 test at the school on June 18. No one will be admitted without a negative test result.
Just as COVID-19 vaccinations have brought a sense of closure on the virus that has struck about 5,500 Cattaraugus County residents and killed nearly 100 over the past year, vaccines are now available for youth as young as 16. Pharmaceutical companies are currently in vaccine trials with children as young as 16.
“We phoned every home of students age 16 and older,” Simon said. “We are working with the county to do our own vaccination for eligible students.”