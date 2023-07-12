PORTVILLE — Portville Heritage Day kicks off Saturday with a breakfast hosted by the Portville American Legion Auxiliary at the Legion from 7 -10 a.m.
Starting at 10 o’clock, the Car and Tractor Shows will start at Pioneer Park. Register on the day of the show for $10. The shows last until 4 p.m.
There will also be children’s games and activities at Pioneer Park, with a bounce house, bowling, a dart board, mini-basketball and a petting zoo.
Sponsors are also staging a Mister/Miss Portville contest for ages 5-7 and 8-10.
Forty vendors have signed up for Heritage Day including Avon, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, paint pouring, jewelry, wood crafts and sewn goods.