PORTVILLE — Seventy-three Portville High School seniors graduated Friday night at commencement ceremonies on the football field in front of the school, despite the threat of rain.
The invocation was given by Emily Anne-Marie Scoll and class president Mario Andres Pascucci spoke of class memories in his remarks to classmates, friends and family in the audience.
Valedictorian Keenly Rogers told classmates, “Believe in yourself and you will achieve your dreams. But when you do finally achieve your dreams, don’t forget where you started. We all started in Portville, N.Y., Home of the Panthers. We come from a good town with great people, and we wouldn’t have the ability to chase our dreams if it weren’t for this place. Never forget where you grew up and where you started.”
Rogers said, “Our hopes and dreams have changed dramatically throughout the years. In my personal experience, they definitely have changed quite a bit. In kindergarten I wanted nothing more than to be a pizza maker. I loved pizza and my mom made pizza so, that was that.
“That all changed when we got a puppy. From that day forward I was going to be a vet because I wanted to be able to take my dog to work with me. Then I decided I wasn’t going to even bother with the whole working thing, and I would just marry rich,” she said.
“Then came my obsession with cop shows and I decided that I most definitely, without a doubt, would be a forensics analyst and solve murder mysteries. However, I don’t like blood, so that probably wouldn’t have worked out so well. I changed my mind quite a bit before I decided on engineering,” Rogers said.
“We may still change our minds and some of us don’t know what we want to do quite yet, but I know that whatever dream we decide to pursue we have the ability to achieve our goals,” Rogers said.
She concluded her valedictory address by congratulating her classmates. “Congratulations we made it! Do what you gotta’ do. Just don’t do wrong!” Go Panthers!”
A Dr. Suess theme ran through salutatorian Chloe Grandusky’s speech.
She flipped through a copy of “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Suess, a book about growing up and changing.
“Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to great places! You’re off and away! You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the guy who’ll decide where to go. You’ll look up and down streets. Look ‘em over with care. About some you will say, “I don’t choose to go there,” Grandusky read.
“Together, we have accomplished great things, and the best is truly yet to come. As we scatter to the winds to all those wonderful places, may we find success and fulfillment in all our endeavors. Graduation is not an end, but a beginning—a beginning of a life filled with infinite possibilities,” Grandusky said. “And in the wise words of Dr. Suess… ‘And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed!’”
Portville Board of Education President Daniel Wenke and District Superintendent Thomas J. Simon and Board of Education President Daniel Wenke presented diplomas to the graduates.
The Portville Class of 2023 are:
Ashley Lynn Agett, Christopher John Austin, Lucas Matthew Austin, Zayne AlexZander Bartholomew, Ana Dolores Beyth, Mathew Christopher Bokman, Kelsey Rose Marie Bradford, Drew Griffin Brink, Panya May Cammeyer, Ciera Renee Carapellatti, Nathaniel Dorance, Taylor Renee Chamberlain, Danni Johnstein Chudy, Michael Alexander Cole, Maddison Nykole Collins.
Trystyn Michael Crowner, Alisha Kristyne Dickerson, Patrick Osbourne Elliott, Cole Louis Faulkner, Leah Marie Faulkner, Bryce Michael Findlay, Adrianna Marie Frederick, Malachi Robert Galmer, Chloe Christine Grandusky, Mickelle Madison Green, Skylor Augustus Green, Mia Lee Lynn Guo, Luke Ray Haberly, Gretchen Elise Heary, Eric Hoak, Benjamin Francis Isaman.
Kyran Luke Johnson, Zander Allan Keim, Renee Michael Kintner, Teagan Maxine Kosinski, Davin Michael Lafler, Drew Patrick Langdon, Hailey Shae Linn, Kent Michael Little, Jillian Michelle Long, Danielle J. Lundfelt, Janet Patricia Marshall, Natalie Jean Maurer, Silas Daniel McKinley, Aiden L. Mikolajczyk, Journey Caroline Miller, Annaelise Karen Painter.
Mario Andres Pascucci, Alex Apollo-Ajax Payne, Grant Robert Perrigo, Kinsey Belva Prockton, Samantha Robyn Proctor, Bryan James Randolph, Joseph Thomas Randolph, Aiden Wilson Rinker, Kendyl Eileen Rogers, Christian Gregory Russell, Lucas Robert Scanlon, Emily Ann-Marie Scull, Conner John Scutt, Adriana Graci Skillman, William Oliver Smith.
Samantha Rose Steadman, Jillian Mackenzie Stebbins, Joel Brandt Stives, Cameron Lance Studley, Tori Rae Unverdorben, Courtney Catherine Whippo, Myha Joselin Wilson, Leah Marie Wyant, Hannah Leigh Young, Sarah Jane Youngs and Caiden J. Zollinger.
Scholarships and awards were presented by High School Principal Lawrence Welty Jr.
Portville Faculty Association Excellence in Education Scholarship — Chloe Grandusky, Jillian Long and Joel Stives.
Frair Fund Award — Cole Faulkner.
Dawne Evans Joseph Scholarship Memorial Award — Mathew Bokman.
Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarships — Panya Cammeyer, Maddison Collins, Michael Cole, Leah Faulkner, Chloe Grandusky, Mickelle Green, Benjamin Isaman, Hailey Linn, Kinsey Prockton, Joel Stives, Courtney Whippo, and Leah Wyant.
2023 Art & Antique Committee Scholarships — Panya Cammeyer, Teagan Kosinski, Mario Pascucci, Jillian Stebbins, and Joel Stives.
Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship — Samantha Proctor and Teagan Kosinski.
Jamestown Community College’s USA Scholarship — Ashley Agett.
NYS Scholarships for Academic Excellence — Kendyl Rogers, Chloe Grandusky and Courtney Whippo.
Ray Haberly Memorial Scholarship — Luke Haberly.
Laura Jopling Scholarships — Kendyl Rogers, Chloe Grandusky, Courtney Whippo, Jillian Stebbins, and Joel Stives.
The Portville Sports Boosters Exceptional Athlete Award” — Michael Cole and Teagan Kosinski.
Jamestown Business College’s Scholar of Excellence Award — Sarah Youngs.
Virginia E. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship — Ashley Agett, Panya Cammeyer, Joel Stives, Mario Pascucci, and Danni Chudy.
Anderson Family Scholarship — Kendyl Rogers and Jillian Stebbins.
Chuck Bretzin Jr. Scholarship — Hailey Linn and Leah Wyant.
American Red Cross Scholarship — Danielle Lundfelt and Teagan Kosinski.
Student Council Scholarships — Ashley Agett, Kelsey Bradford, Drew Brink, Chloe Grandusky, Natalie Maurer, Samantha Proctor, Kendyl Rogers, and Emily Scull.
Robert “Dean” Travis Memorial Scholarship — Leah Faulkner.
American Legion Dan Malloy Scholarship — Danni Chudy, Nathaniel Chamberlain, and Hannah Young.
Dave Waugh Memorial Scholarship — Teagan Kosinski and Mario Pascucci.
Hearts For Isabella Memorial Scholarship Award — Conner Scutt.
Harold E. Moulton Scholarship — Kent Little, Maddison Collins, and Davin Lafler.
Amaranth Verna Harbeck Memorial Scholarship — Ashley Agett and Alisha Dickerson.
Portville Alumni Association Scholarship — Luke Haberly and Joel Stives.
Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Scholarships
Alyn J. Heim Music Scholarship — Annaelise Painter.
Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship — Panya Cammeyer, Ciera Carapellatti, and Cole Faulkner.
Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship — Ashley Agett.
Burt Scholarship — Malachi Galmer.
Signe H. Johnson Scholarship — Jillian Long.
Dresser Rand Employees Scholarship — Chloe Grandusky and Jillian Stebbins.
William D. and Catherine Griffin Frazer Scholarship — Mario Pascucci.
Arnold McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship — Ciera Carapellatti.
John J Murphy Family Scholarship — Chloe Grandusky.
Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship — Leah Faulkner.
Ben and Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship — Panya Cammeyer.
Dr. Donald A Wormer Family Scholarship — Ashley Agett, Mario Pascucci and Emily Scull.
Portville College Scholarships — Ashley Agett, Ana Beyth, Panya Cammeyer, Danni Chudy, Michael Cole, Alisha Dickerson, Cole Faulkner, Leah Faulkner, Chloe Grandusky, Renee Kintner, Jillian Long, Danielle Lundfelt, Natalie Maurer, Mario Pascucci, Kendyl Rogers, Emily Scull, Jillian Stebbins, Joel Stives and Leah Wyant.
Senior Joel Stives gave the benediction prior to the graduates marching out of the ceremony to the recessional, Beethoven’s “Song of Joy,” performed by the Senior High Band.