Portville grads receive Portville College, Wormer Family scholarships

OLEAN — Twelve recent Portville Central School graduates received awards from the Portville College Scholarship Fund and Dr. Donald A. Wormer Family Scholarship Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Established by Portville College Scholarships, the Portville College Scholarships Fund supports annual scholarship awards for graduating Portville students who volunteer at the school store or annual Portville College Scholarship phonathon fundraiser.
Awards from the fund this year total $5,450. The following students received awards this year:
- Felicia Capito, $700
- Regina Tkacik, $700
- Alyssa Bushnell, $600
- Faith Capito, $505
- Kayleigh Forrest, $550
- Lucas Smith, $400
- Dominic Pascucci, $400
- Alexa Steighner, $500
- Jacqueline Daley, $300
- Kaitlyn Williams, $300
- Mia Hlasnick, $300
- Hailey Wyant, $250
Felicia Capito will study diagnostic medical sonography at Alfred State College. Tkacik will study biology on a pre-med track at St. Bonaventure University. Bushnell plans to study exercise science at SUNY Brockport. Faith Capito will attend Alfred State College to study criminal justice.
Forrest intends to study journalism at Syracuse University. Smith will attend St. Bonaventure University where he will study criminology. Pascucci will study human services/social work at Finger Lakes Community College. Steighner will attend Grove City College to study biology with a concentration in health sciences.
Daley plans to major in pharmacy at the University at Buffalo. Williams will study criminal justice at the University of New Haven. Hlasnick will attend SUNY Cortland to study health care management. Wyant will study kinesiology at SUNY Brockport.
Felicia Capito, Daley and Steighner also received the Dr. Donald A. Wormer Family Scholarship.
Daley and Capito received $1,750. Steighner received $1,000.
This endowed scholarship, established in memory of Dr. Wormer by his late wife, Elinor Wormer, is awarded to graduating seniors of Portville Central School attending a two- or four-year institution to pursue a degree in a healthcare-related field. Students are also eligible to re-apply and recent graduates may also apply for this scholarship.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.