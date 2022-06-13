PORTVILLE — If you lived in the town or village of Portville 50 years ago, you’ll remember the infamous Flood of ’72 and the damage it caused.
But the Portville Free Library doesn’t want the anniversary this month to just bring back bad memories for those who lived through the catastrophe.
“I just want it to be a fun time,” said Beth Marvin, library manager. “Everybody that I’ve talked to has a memory. Some are bad and some people don’t want to come.”
Many roads were flooded and closed, and bridges and culverts were wrecked. Route 17 remained impassable for days.
But people are invited to the library’s block party on Saturday to mark the occasion. Beginning at 11 a.m., the party will last throughout the day with
Portville Baptist Church is providing hot dogs, with pickles being donated by the local pickleball team. Soft drinks will be provided by the library and the Friends of the Portville Library will provide ice cream for sundaes.
A laptop will loop a collection of flood pictures and people are invited to bring their own photos from back then to share. The Portville Historical and Preservation Society will bring a collection of newspapers from the era. An open mic will provide the opportunity to give voice to your memories from that year.
It was a controversial decision at the time to sandbag the business district of the village — half of the village of Portville was flooded to save the other half.
You’ll have the chance to hear about that decision-making, as the PHPS has provided a VHS tape from 1992 of a discussion on the decision-making process when it was realized that the Allegheny River was going to flood the village.
While the video isn’t in good condition, the audio is coherent and it’s believed to be Lyman Baker, the police and DPW chief who lived south of the makeshift dike; Acting Mayor Kenneth Eldredge, who was in place of Mayor B. F. McCollough; and high school principal and Acting Superving Principal, Gerard “Gerry” Christopher, in place of Lee Frair, who was supervising principal. Art Lyman was fire chief.
The video will be shown in the basement of the library, where all activities will be held should it rain.