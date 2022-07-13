PORTVILLE — There’s a mystery at the Portville Free Library and staff there are hoping that the community can help solve it.
Librarian Manager Beth Marvin was moving things from a shelf about six months ago and discovered a box labeled “SIGNATURE QUILT made by the Portville Methodist Church during the Bicentennial Year of 1976 and presented to the Portville Free Library.”
But why?
“They are thinking that it might have been some kind of fundraiser but I don’t have any idea for who and why,” Marvin said. “I posted it on Friends (of Portville website) but no one knows more about it… They probably had it displayed.”
The quilt is composed of red, white and blue rectangles in a zig-zag diagonal pattern, although the signers of the quilt may not be aware of that if they didn’t see the finished product. Another unknown is how it was presented to the library, perhaps just handed over in a box or in a bicentennial ceremony of some kind.
Many of the signatures, embroidered in red on white rectangles, are of familiar surnames in Portville, and range in age from those who would have been in elementary school in 1976 to those would have been senior citizens at the time. The signed rectangles include individuals, couples or families.
“I just want people to come and see it and maybe they’ll remember it but so far they say ‘there’s my name’… or ‘my name isn’t on it. Why didn’t anyone ask me to sign it?,’” Marvin said. If you remember signing a white rectangle of cloth in 1976 that may have become part of the quilt, you are urged to call the library at 716-933-8441.
The quilt will on display at the library and people attending the Heritage Day festivities are invited to stop by and see if they, or someone they know, might be able to answer their questions about the mystery signature quilt.