PORTVILLE — A new cat was checked in at the Portville Free Library this week, and many local residents think she was long overdue.
Miss Read, also a rescue cat and the first feline the library had, passed away in July 2019 after 10 years of living there.
Miss Read had been sorely missed by patrons who got used to seeing her walk around with them. The library staff agreed, as Beth Marvin, library director, said she still expects to see her sometimes when she walks in the door.
“People have been asking when we were going to get a new kitty,” Marvin said. “She’s our watch cat.”
The friendly feline checked out of the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, where Mollie, her name while there, had lived for about eight months.
“They recommended her because she’s mature enough not to chew up stuff but young enough to be careful,” Marvin said. “We had her in a room Saturday, Sunday and Monday until she got kind of used to it, but people don’t seem to bother her. … So far, she hasn’t paid any attention to the door.”
The cat will stay in the library when it's closed.
The library staff will call her Mollie occasionally, or Kitty, but they’d like to come up with a new name.
They’re inviting the community to come in and meet the cat and suggest a name. If you’d like to submit a name for consideration, you can call the library at (716) 933-8441 or send a message via Facebook
The cat's birthday is listed as the day she arrived at the SPCA, Nov. 20, 2018, and Marvin is considering an open house or birthday party to mark the occasion.