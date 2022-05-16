Two Cattaraugus County communities received more than $5 million each in state grants for sewage projects worth more than $25 million.
The grants were part of $638 million in water and sewage infrastructure grants announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
There were $36.5 million in grants to municipalities in the five Western New York counties. The grants are designed to contribute 2,380 jobs to the economy and save localities more than $116 million.
The village of Portville was notified it would receive two grants from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation and the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act totaling more than $5.4 million toward a $15 million sewer project. One award is for $3 million, while the second is for more than $2.42 million.
Portville Mayor Anthony Evans said in April that the pair of projects were in planning stages. Together in grants and aid the village was at more than $10 million, Evans told the Times Herald in April.
The village of Franklinville will also receive two grants — $2.85 million and more than $2.47 million for a project worth nearly $10 million.
The upgrading of the village’s sewage treatment plant will also benefit the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese plant now under construction along Route 16 just north of Franklinville.
The Allegany County village of Cuba is also in line for state funding for sewage infrastructure. The village will receive $3 million toward the nearly $7.276 million cost of the project.