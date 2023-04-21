Portville earns Tree City, USA designation

Portville Mayor Anthony Evans (left) and the village's tree committee chair Robert Johnstone (right) are with Christina McLaughlin, New York State Urban Forestry Partnership coordinator, as the village of Portville was officially designated a Tree City, USA community. The village achieved this status by maintaining a tree board, declaring a local tree ordinance, including a forestry program in its annual budget and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. Tree City, USA is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

 Provided

