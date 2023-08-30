PORTVILLE — Portville Central School’s annual Welcome Back to School Family Picnic drew nearly 600 families with children in elementary school Wednesday night.
District Superintendent Thomas Simon grilled hotdogs with help from new elementary principal Brian Crawford from 5 to 7 p.m. as a line of parents and students filed by.
Besides the hot dogs and chips and a bottle of water, pre-K through sixth-grade students and their parents got the chance to meet their new teachers and see the classrooms before school starts next Wednesday.
“It’s an exciting time” as the school opening is a week away, Simon said. Before pairing the Family Picnic and meet the teacher in a pre-opening community event, there was a meet the teacher night after the school year started.
“It’s a big hit,” Simon said. “The Community Picnic gives people a chance to catch up after the summer.” After eating, youths played on the playground.
Crawford comes to Portville as the elementary principal after 10 years in the same position at East View Elementary School. The Portville district is fantastic,” he said. “This is a team sport.”
Teachers and staff had two in-service days this week, Tuesday and Wednesday. They will have a in-service day on Tuesday, the day before the school year starts.
“I have to give the teachers credit for getting their rooms ready for tonight,” Crawford said.
In addition to meeting their childrens’ teachers, parents had an opportunity in the Dubot’s Room, to learn more about several groups including Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Little League, YMCA, Youth Wrestling, bowling and Soap Box Derby. It was organized by Dr. Michelle Edick. There was also school supplies available that had been donated by Jonah’s Attic. “If families need supplies, we’ll take care of them,” Crawford said.
Back outside, Christina and Robert Johnson met Crawford and complimented the district on combining the family picnic and meet the teacher night.