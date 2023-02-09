Portville Central's Winter Weekend

Portville Central School hosted its Winter Weekend on Saturday in the high school gym. The title of the dance was “Masquerade." Ben Isaman, son of Jared and Erin Isaman, and Journey Miller, whose parents are Amy and the late Joe Miller, were crowned king and queen by their classmates. DJ Tim Hollamby provided the music. 

 Inga Welty

