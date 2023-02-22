PORTVILLE — "Disney’s Frozen Jr.," a musical based on the hit 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation, will be presented at Portville Central School March 23-25.
The multi-aged cast (grades 2-12) includes 77 students led by director Cheri Maxson, vocal director Lynne Weimer and stage manager Amanda Burdick.
Theater enthusiasts will love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time, "Frozen." Join Anna, Elsa and all of the favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite "Frozen" songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as new songs from the Broadway production.
"This show has been an absolute joy to direct,” Maxson said. “The students have been so excited and have been working extremely hard to put on the best possible production that we can.
"This musical has been a labor of love for all of us — and these performances will be magnificent and exceptional — gracing the PCS stage,” she added.
Rehearsals began in January and continue through show week.
Showtimes in the school's auditorium are 7 p.m. March 23 and 24, and 2 p.m. March 25.
For information on purchasing tickets, visit: