"Frozen Jr." at Portville Central

PORTVILLE — "Disney’s Frozen Jr.," a musical based on the hit 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation, will be presented at Portville Central School March 23-25.

The multi-aged cast (grades 2-12) includes 77 students led by director Cheri Maxson, vocal director Lynne Weimer and stage manager Amanda Burdick.

