PORTVILLE — The Portville Central School District learned Wednesday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and school would be closed Thursday and Friday.
“We will plan to return to in-person school on Tuesday ... as Monday is a holiday,” the district said in a notice on its website. “Students will be expected to join their classes online (Thursday) and Friday.”
BOCES students were advised not to report to BOCES classes.
“The Cattaraugus County Health Department conducts contact tracing and will contact anyone at high risk of exposure,” the district notice said. “If you are contacted by the Cattaraugus County Health Department, please follow their recommendations. If you are not contacted by the Cattaraugus County Health Department, you are considered to be at low risk, if any, for contracting COVID-19 but should always monitor for symptoms.”
District officials indicated that there was no evidence Wednesday that COVID-19 transmission is occurring at school. Staff and students will continue to wear masks and adhere to spacing and hygiene practices when classes resume on Tuesday.
Residents were encouraged to contact the Cattaraugus County Health Department if they have any specific questions.