PORTVILLE — For the first time since 2019, the Portville Central School Arts, Crafts and Antiques Show is back on.
The eighth annual event, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, is held the first weekend of November.
The show, set for Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is expected to bring thousands of shoppers to the school.
This year, the show will feature 89 vendors and crafters in 100 spaces, including woodworkers, furniture, home furnishings, handmade soaps, pottery, craft items and food of all kinds.
A vast menu of breakfast and lunch choices will be available throughout the school, including cinnamon rolls, breakfast sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, chili, Crystals Confections and the Panther Plate, chicken and gravy over biscuits or fries.
Sites are scattered throughout classrooms, hallways and in the North gym and programs will be available that will detail where each vendor is in the school.
J&T Woodworking is new to the Arts, Crafts and Antiques Show this year. It has been owned and operated by Ted Hall and his son, Josh, of Duke Center, Pa. since 2020.
“We were going to do it last year but with COVID, we couldn’t,” Hall said.
They make small items like cutting boards, butcher blocks, garden planters and boxes and larger items like TV stands, picnic tables, Adirondack chairs and porch swings.
“We just did a stand for a stone for Pizzaland,” Hall said. “A senior (Nikki Hepker, PCS Class of 2022) painted it for them last year and we made a stand to put it on.” They also make furniture and wood repairs.
Their products and buyers' comments can be seen at the show in Room 7 in the gym and pm Facebook by searching “J and T Woodworking.”
Tiffany Smith, a Franklinville art teacher and pottery vendor, is also new to the show this year, as she’s only been throwing clay for a year. She makes a point to keep her wares affordable, which means she’s really busy, with her coffee cups being her biggest seller.
“My philosophy is that I want my art to be affordable for the middle class,” Smith said. “I don’t want people to buy a mug and not use it, not see the beauty every day, because it’s so expensive.
"I’m also a Christian… and I want to help people appreciate the beautiful things in the world that God made. Art has value in the world that helps people.”
You can see Smith's work of Tiffany Smith, in Room 118 outside the auditorium and on Facebook by searching “Tiffy Smittys.”
All funds raised benefit the students at Portville Central School. For more information on the show, call (716) 933-6000 ext. 2.