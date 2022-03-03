PORTVILLE — It was a good day for faces to be in full view Wednesday at Portville Central School as almost everyone had a smile on their face — because like most of the students across New York state, they weren’t wearing masks for the first time in almost two years.
“They keep saying they’re forgetting something,” laughed Abbie Bricker, second grade teacher at Portville Elementary School, when asked how her maskless students were feeling Wednesday.
Caroline DeArmitt, a student in Bricker’s class, said it was just “weird.”
A group of seventh-grade girls were in the high school cafeteria and happy to talk about the lack of masks.
“My face feels naked,” said Maleah Morris to the delight of her lunchmates.
Catence Taylor laughed that “now everybody can see the faces I make at them,” while Zionea Johnson said excitedly that “they (teachers) can’t yell at you anymore for not wearing a mask.”
Teachers and administrators were just as happy to have the mandate behind them.
“As we watched the numbers literally drop,” Superintendent Thomas Simon said. “I mean, the district at one point had several hundred kids out in quarantine and we just watched it drop precipitously over a couple of weeks to the point where, like two weeks ago we had one kid in quarantine in the whole district and our sub list improved dramatically so we were very anxious for the numbers to lift the mask mandate.
“Overall the community has been really great,” he said. “The kids have been great. The parents have been supportive. We’ve gotten through it.”
High School Principal Lawrence Welty was equally happy.
“Students and faculty were very upbeat,” he said. “It was great to see the faces of students that we have not been able to see in quite some time. Throughout this entire pandemic, students have been wonderful.
“To show a small token of our appreciation to our children’s resiliency we delivered candy bars and treats to each classroom throughout the high school,” he added.
A note from Elementary Principal Lynn Corder was sent home Tuesday afternoon with elementary students, saying in part that masks will continue to “be made available in all classrooms for any child or family who would prefer to continue to wear them,” with a request that the child’s teacher be notified so they’re aware of the request.