PORTVILLE — Three bus drivers and a bus monitor, two of whom were allegedly told they would be terminated if they refused to resign, spoke out at the Portville Central School District board meeting Tuesday night against COVID-19-related requirements.
Chris Kincaid, Lennie Blue and Melissa Elder were the bus drivers; they were joined by Jennifer Witruke, a bus monitor, saying they wanted to make sure the board knew of their concerns about either receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or submitting to weekly testing for the virus.
Kincaid commended his fellow co-workers for “following their convictions by speaking out” against the requirements and quoted from various COVID reports, which he provided to the board. He later spoke of face masks being made in China and not being fire-retardant.
Blue spoke of the mandate, alleging, “If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to be (tested), but if you’ve been vaccinated, you’re more apt to give COVID virus and receive it.”
He later referred to members of the community who are vaccinated as “sheeple.”
Elder was there to “talk about the mandate, their vaccination mandate,” she said, going on to speak of her love for her job. However, she said upon her hiring she never had any paperwork or notices regarding the necessity to be vaccinated.
“I’m against” being forced to be vaccinated, Elder said. “According to the Constitution, it’s our choice. They can’t make up their own laws.”
Witruke broke in, saying that state-issued protocols for school districts during the ongoing pandemic “are not laws. They’re regulations.”
She went on later to quote the Bible and said she was there asking for religious exemption from the requirement to be vaccinated or tested weekly. Witruke also spoke of her refusal to put “gene therapy” into her body that would “lead to destruction” and that she “wouldn’t be a part of it.”
Many of those claims run counter to scientific studies and advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the New York State Department of Health, and the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.
Daniel Wenke, president of the school board, replied, “The mandate is what it is. You have an option to test out.”
Tom Simon, superintendent of the school district, confirmed Wednesday that “there was one bus monitor and one bus driver terminated at the board meeting last night.” He did not identify them.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Larry Welty, high school principal, said the school year has started on a good note.
“It seems like things are going well,” he said. “We had homecoming last weekend and the dance. That hadn’t happened in a couple years,” referencing the COVID shutdown that caused the cancelling of events.
Welty also reported New York state’s COVID site for cases in schools had been down for some time, but assured everyone that the information would soon be available and that the school had continued to report the numbers daily.
He encouraged the board members to watch a PBS program on YouTube entitled “The Future of Work: Will Our Children Be Prepared.”
“It’s about the careers and businesses out there now,” he explained. “It may not have hit rural areas yet.”
Elementary School Principal Lynn Corder reported on elementary enrollment and on the proposed uses for the funding from the Title I grant, up $40,000 this year, which will include academic intervention, health and resiliency programs, classroom reduction, salary support and technology and school supplies.
He also reported the capital construction project was going well and is ongoing.