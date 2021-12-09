PORTVILLE — The Portville American Legion Auxiliary gave a gift of appreciation to the Eldred (Pa.) World War II Museum Wednesday, a large United States flag.
The flag measures 12 feet by 18 feet and is fade-proof. It will replace the one that currently hangs in the front window of the museum and had faded from years of sun exposure.
“(We) decided it would just be a nice gesture to do it as they do quite a bit,” said Jeanette Ratzel, auxiliary president, of the museum. “We had so many functions not happen this year that we usually do fundraising and donations for, so we decided to donate to this.”
The flag was presented Tuesday night to museum executive director Jesse Case and curator Steve Appleby, who said the donation was “wonderful.”
Joining Ratzel were auxiliary board members, Robin Veno, Jan Babb, Val Latten, Mary Moore and Tammy Aaron.
Aaron ended the presentation with a prayer that said in part, “It has been an established custom that people and nations make for themselves symbols of their unity and their loyalty to God and country. In accordance with this custom and acknowledging God to be our leader and guide, we ask God’s blessing on this flag, which represents our duty to God and to our brothers and sisters, especially those w serve our country in the Armed Forces.”