PORTVILLE -- One person was killed in an ATV accident on Saturday.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies reported Monday that they were called to the site of an ATV accident on Gleason Hollow Road at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies reported the operator of the vehicle, who was not identified, was pinned under the ATV off of the roadway. Efforts to save the operator failed, and the person died.
The incident is under investigation. Deputies were assisted by New York State Police, the Portville and Westons Mills fire departments, and TransAm Ambulance.