PORTVILLE — The American Legion was chartered in 1919, and just three years later Portville joined the nation in establishing Post 814 in 1922.
Saturday, about 60 members of the legion, auxiliary, sons and riders gathered in the Portville American Legion on South Main Street to commemorate their 100th birthday. Ron Moore, commander of the post, kicked off the event, which included a prime rib dinner and live music by the Cruisers.
“It won’t be official until next week but next week will be our 100th,” he said. He went on to speak about the search for new property that would accommodate a larger hall and more spacious accommodations, requiring an investment of between $200,000 and $300,000. His prayer was for the Ukrainian refugee children and their families. The Empty Chair ceremony was held, remembering those lost.
Legion Historian and past Commander Pat Dunn spoke. “We got a 100 year,” he said to applause. “We got a list of members and a list of commanders dated March 6, 1922,” going on to say that originally the post was called the Ernest Lamb Memorial Post, who was a casualty from Portville in WWI, and met above what was formerly a pharmacy and an antique/collectibles store. The charter is dated April 1933.
“We had a lot of firsts for people,” Dunn continued. The first female commander served from 1972 until the late 1980s, and was a former nurse who left $1 million to Olean General Hospital, he noted.
This summer will be 50 years since the 1972 flood.
“The village, the library, the historical society, Bobby Fisher, the legion. We’ll be remembering the flood 50 years ago on June 18,” concluding by saying the “hopefully in 100 years they’ll be talking about Ron Moore.”
There is one remaining member of the legion from WWII, Gene Newburg, who owned Spring Hill Dairy which was named after his family’s farm, and located at the current Dollar General site in Portville.
Val Latten, past president and member of the auxiliary, acknowledged the past presidents and officers of their organization, which is at least 75 years old, but the date was unclear. She reported there were 140 members of the auxiliary and continuing to build the membership, with six members who have been there for 40 years or more.
Chaplain and Sergeant-at-arms, Tammy Aaron, gave the closing prayer, in part saying “…May no veteran be forgotten. Until they all come home.”