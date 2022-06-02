ELLICOTTVILLE — Bradley Poole, local fitness instructor, is hosting a “24 Hour Fitness Challenge for Cystic Fibrosis” to benefit the cause.
This year’s event will take place Friday and Saturday at Warrior Fitness & Wellness, his gym at 5 Park Ave.
Beginning Friday at 11 a.m. and concluding Saturday, Poole will endure his third challenge, a 24-hour fitness challenge that includes a 50-mile run, 3,000 push-ups, 3,000 squats, 3,000 sit-ups, 1,000 tire flips using a 250-pound tire and a 15-mile bike ride — all in 24 hours.
If there is still time remaining on the clock, he will add more events to the challenge because his goal is to go for 24 hours non-stop.
Poole said some of his fitness challenges will take place outside the gym on a two-and-a-half-mile loop in his neighborhood. He encourages people to come and join him on a walk or run along the marked loop, or they can watch and cheer him on.
“My 50-mile run will be on the two-and-a-half-mile loop that people can either walk or run,” he said. “I will break up the activities and run five miles, do 300 push-ups, 300 squats, 300 sit-ups and 100 tire flips along with a bike ride. Then I will repeat that sequence 10 times.”
Debbie Golley, who helps organize the event, said there will be a basket raffle Saturday and music. She will also be at the gym to count Poole’s repetitions for him.
Poole lives with cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic disease, and has learned to turn his challenges into a warrior-like mentality. Cystic fibrosis is a disease that causes thick mucus to build up in the lungs and typically kills by the age of 40.
Poole suffers from the disease and knows what it takes for survivors to stay alive. His various treatments consume several hours of his life each day.
Anyone who would like to support Poole in his effort may donate by finding his event, “24 Hour Fitness Challenge for Cystic Fibrosis,” online at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website, passion.cff.org, or on Facebook. For more information on cystic fibrosis, visit cff.org.