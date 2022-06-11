Poole completes ‘24 Hour Fitness Challenge for Cystic Fibrosis’

ELLICOTTVILLE — He’s done it again.
Local fitness instructor Bradley Poole completed his 24 Hour Fitness Challenge for Cystic Fibrosis on June 4 at his gym, Warrior Fitness & Wellness in Ellicottville.
Beginning June 3 at 11 a.m. and concluding June 4 at the same hour, Poole endured a 24-hour fitness challenge to support awareness and research for cystic fibrosis (CF) that included a 50-mile run, 3,000 push-ups, 3,000 squats, 3,000 sit-ups, 200 tire flips using a 250-pound tire and a 15-mile bike ride.
Some of Poole’s fitness challenge took place outside his gym on a two-and-a-half-mile loop in his neighborhood. People were encouraged to come and join him on a walk or run along the marked loop or they could just watch and cheer him on.
Poole didn’t have an exact total of the money raised for CF, yet, but he knew the event brought in just a little over $19,000 as of early this past week. With a goal of $25,000, he hoped more donations would come in.
Cystic fibrosis is a disease that causes thick mucus to build up on the lungs and typically kills by the age of 40. He suffers from the disease and knows what it takes for survivors to stay alive. His various treatments consume several hours of his life each day.
Poole said the challenge went pretty well, but he had to make a couple of changes to the way he was doing the activities. He was set to go for 24 hours non-stop and break up the activities to accomplish the challenge. His plan was to do 300 push-ups, 300 squats, 300 sit-ups and 100 tire flips, along with a bike ride. Then he was going to repeat that sequence 10 times.
“I got two rounds done, then I realized I may have overestimated the tire flips. It was a 250-pound tire and flipping that with everything else on top of it took a lot of me, so I went two more rounds with just the runs, push-ups, squats and sit-ups. I accomplished everything, but did 200 tire flips instead of a thousand. It was brutal and I wanted to quit many times, but I kept going.”
This was Poole’s third challenge to raise awareness of and funds for CF research. In July 2020, he ran 266 miles across Cattaraugus County in seven days and raised $65,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Western New York Chapter.
Poole attempted to run 300 miles in three days in the summer of 2021, but was hospitalized on the second day due to dehydration. In spite of the setback, he ended up making it 100 miles and raised $45,000 for the foundation.
Organizer Debbie Golley said Poole was also presented the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Rising Star Award on Saturday. She said he won the award during the pandemic, but this was the first opportunity Heather McKeever, executive director at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-WNY Chapter, had to present it to him in person.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Bradley for completing the 24 hour challenge. You are crazy, inspirational and just an amazing person,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be part of the warrior team. Thank you to everyone who donated baskets, money and time.”
Poole continues to fight for CF awareness and donations for research. He’s making a difference to other CF warriors and anyone who needs inspiration. He lives with the rare genetic disease and has learned to turn his challenges into a warrior-like mentality.
Anyone who would like to support the CF cause may donate online at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website, passion.cff.org, or on Facebook. For more information on cystic fibrosis, visit cff.org.