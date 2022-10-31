ORCHARD PARK — So how do we assess last night’s 27-17 Bills victory over the Packers at Highmark Stadium?
If the game had been stopped at halftime, with Buffalo on top, 24-7, the Bills looked every bit the best team in the National Football League as so many maintain.
But the way the Bills performed after intermission gave reason for pause.
Buffalo was outscored 10-3, its defense, which came in as the NFL leader in rushing yards surrendered at a mere 76 yards per game, was absolutely gashed by Green Bay for a season-high 208 yards and quarterback Josh Allen, who was so impressively efficient in the first half, was below pedestrian the last two periods, including two interceptions that were squarely on him.
Afterward, he admitted, “We won the game but I have a crappy taste in my mouth. I made some bad decisions.”
It was a weird game, one that you didn’t feel the Bills would ever lose, but that they never really put away. Stefon Diggs, the normally unflappable No. 1 wideout, started jawing at Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in the tunnel before the game and never got out of his face the whole game.
He finished with six catches for 108 yards and a pretty 26-yard touchdown, but the pointed trash talking made no sense in riling up an opponent over which Buffalo had such a large talent advantage.
On the plus side, the Bills’ once moribund running game continued its resurrection as Buffalo rushed for 153 yards and, for once Allen wasn’t the leading rusher.
NOTES FROM the Bills’ victory:
— When Diggs had his touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter, it marked the eighth-straight game he had scored a TD against Green Bay, dating to his time with Minnesota.
— The game’s first turnover came when Allen was picked off by the Packers’ Rasul Douglas, his first of the season.
— On the next play, Bills linebacker Matt Milano got his second interception, picking off a deflected Aaron Rodgers pass. That drive ended when cornerback Jaire Alexander picked Allen off, his team-leading second of the year.
— Buffalo running back Devin Singletary had his longest carry of the season, a 32-yarder in the first quarter.
— Green Bay rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game late in the second quarter when he pushed Bills running back James Cook out of bounds then shoved a Buffalo practice squadder in the face, who seemed to be trying to help him up.
Shortly thereafter, the Packers lost their other starting inside linebacker, DeAndre Campbell, to a knee injury.
— The Bills’ first sack of Rodgers was logged by tackle Tim Settle, his first with the franchise. Defensive end Greg Rousseau got the second, his fifth of the season.
— Green Bay sacked Allen twice, but both were cheapies as Douglas got one as he stopped the QB for no gain, which counts, and linebacker Eric Wilson got credit for one as Allen voluntarily stepped out of bounds to stop the clock before intermission. It was the first sack of the season for both.
— Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was knocked from the game in the first quarter with concussion-like symptoms. His exit left Green Bay without three key wideouts as Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (ankle) weren’t available Sunday night.
— Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had game highs in tackles (16) and solos (13).
— Inactive for the Bills were starting right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and linebacker Baylon Spencer.
With Brown inactive, David Quessenberry started in his spot for the second straight game.
Among the Packers’ were Lazar and key backups Elgton Jenkins (knee), part-time offensive line starter, and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (shoulder).
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)