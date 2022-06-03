OLEAN — A new pollinator garden on 11th Street is the third community garden in the city following the successes of two established plots on Reed Street and Green Street.
Sponsored by Rural Revitalization Corporation, the 11th Street garden will have “pollinator pockets” in the four corners of the property to help attract and build up a healthy pollinator population. Plants will be native to this area.
April Ramadhan, RRC executive director, said pollinators are an important part of the ecosystem and vital for food production, but human activity and pesticides have destroyed many natural pollinator habitats. Many regional crops such as apples and blueberries are 90% pollinated by bees, she said.
“This garden is meant to attract bees, butterflies, beetles, moths and, hopefully, hummingbirds,” she said. “Native plants are adapted to our climate, precipitation, soil and better for local pollinators.
Several RRC employees and a member of RRC’s Board of Directors completed Cornell Master Gardener class this winter, learning a lot about the importance of pollinators, Ramadhan said. There were other members of the community involved with the class, including a member of the Olean Beautification Committee, and they are also looking to increase the habitat for pollinators in other areas of the city.
“This garden will take several years to reach its potential. Roots need time to establish and grow,” she said. “Plants also need the time and space to creep to fill their new habitat. The garden will have a variety of plants with staggered bloom times to ensure pollinators have nutrients from spring until fall.”
The South Olean garden on Green Street is also growing, Ramadhan said. A sharing box has been added to the front of the garden this year so it’s easier for gardeners to share their vegetables when they have an abundance.
A few open garden plots were available for $20, which covers the cost of water and plants. If anyone is interested, email info@rrcorp.org.
In collaboration with Healthy Families, Ramadhan said the family garden on Reed Street will continue another year as it grows in popularity.
“We have a sandbox and picnic tables there that families can enjoy together,” she said. “Plus, they’re learning to garden and grow their own food.”
While the South Olean garden has individual plots, there are also shared community plots that everyone tends to and then shares the rewards, Ramadhan explained. At Reed Street, however, all plots are shared and tended to together because the garden is utilized for learning and teaching in conjunction with Healthy Families employees.
“These gardens provided healthy food to over 45 families in the city of Olean last summer, and we expect that number to continue to grow,” she said.
Ramadhan said the community gardens are great for the community not only because they provide healthy food and help families acquire gardening skills but also bring the community together.
“Neighbors often stop to chat and ask questions,” she said. “We love to see curious children and parents digging in the dirt together or discussing what everyone wants to grow.”
Another sharing box at the 11th Street garden was built by a neighbor, Ramadhan said, while the South Olean garden has volunteers who help with garden projects and are always willing to volunteer their time to keep the garden running smoothly.
“These friendships have built over time the last several years and provide another benefit to community gardens,” she said.
The South Olean garden, located at 406 W. Green St., will hold its annual planting day June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gardeners can finish preparing beds for planting and new soil and seedling delivery will be available. There will be small garden maintenance projects to work on and a few giveaways to share. Beginners are welcome, helpers will be available. Lunch is also provided.
The Reed Street garden, located at 1210 Reed St., will hold its annual planting day June 15 at 5 p.m. There will be new soil and seedling delivery as well as a few giveaways to share. Beginners are welcome, helpers will be available. A light dinner is also provided.
In addition to sponsoring the community gardens, RRC has spent $250,000 from a current grant throughout Cattaraugus County, including many homes in Olean. Grants are funded by NYS Homes and Community Renewal and allowed RRC to help low-to-moderate income homeowners with new roofs, heating systems, plumbing and other health and safety issues.
Ramadhan said RRC is in the process of obtaining the next state grant for $300,000. She said there is a waitlist because funds are limited and many residents need help, but it’s another important part of what RRC does to revitalize neighborhoods. They also utilize CDBG funds, are the Fair Housing Officer for other grant projects, provide first-time homebuyer education classes and youth financial literacy activities throughout the county.
For more information about the community gardens, email info@rrcorp.org.