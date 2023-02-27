ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s approval rating has dropped, according to a new independent poll, which found some of the Democrat's initiatives are underwater with many of the state's voters.
The Siena College poll of 744 voters found Hochul's favorability rating hovering at 46%, a decline from 48% in a similar January survey.
Overall, New York voters approve of the job Hochul is doing as governor by a 56% to 40% margin, with slightly more voters disapproving of her work than a month ago.
"Both Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings dipped a little this month, but her favorability remains slightly positive and her overall job approval rating remains strong, particularly with — and only with — Democrats," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "On specific aspects of the job she’s doing, voters give Hochul a mixed report card."
Greenberg said the survey found a majority approve of the job Hochul's doing to encourage businesses to move to New York, while a small plurality approve of the job she’s doing to increase availability of affordable housing.
At the same time, he said, a plurality disapprove of the job she’s doing to address crime, and a majority disapprove of her efforts to make New York more affordable. Siena pollsters found divisions along party lines in terms of how voters view Hochul's performance in those four key areas.
"Democrats approve of the job she’s doing in all four areas while Republicans and independents disapprove in all four areas," Greenberg said.
Pollsters also found divisions between Democrats and Republicans over many Hochul's policy initiatives, such as expanding the state's film tax credit program, which have been criticized as a giveaway for big Hollywood movie studios, and clean energy proposals that could lead to restrictions on gas stoves in new construction.
“Expanding the film tax credit is supported by Democrats but more strongly opposed by Republicans and independents," he said. "Similarly, Democrats strongly support Hochul’s proposal on prohibiting fossil fuel-burning equipment in most new construction within the next several years, however Republicans and independents are even stronger in their opposition."
The poll found support for some of Hochul's policy initiatives, such as linking the state's minimum wage to inflation and hiking the state tax on tobacco products to curb smoking.
Hochul's minimum wage hike is supported by a margin of 70% to 26%, including 59% of Republican voters, pollsters found. Meanwhile, her proposal to increase tobacco taxes by $1 is backed by 62% of support of voters, with 33% opposing it. Voters also strongly support Hochul's plan to ban flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes.
“Democrats, overwhelmingly, and independents, strongly, support both increasing the tax on cigarettes by a buck and banning flavored tobacco products," Greenberg. "Republicans are more closely divided, opposing the tax by six points, and supporting the flavor ban by three points."
Pollsters said crime remains a major issue for New York voters, with 55% of those surveyed saying they view it as a "serious problem" that they want addressed by state leaders.
“Crime is the top priority for Republicans, independents, downstate suburbanites, and upstaters, while for Democrats and New York City voters, cost of living edges out crime for the single top priority," Greenberg said.
To be sure, crime topped the list of concerns that voters want Albany to tackle this session, or 36% of voters, followed by the state's high cost of living, 27%, and affordable housing, 13%, with public health and the environment in the single digits, pollsters said.