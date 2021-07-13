COLONIE — Roughly half of New Yorkers gained weight and suffered from depression during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now they’re ready to move on.
A Siena College Research Institute poll examined how 809 state residents experienced the pandemic, their attitudes toward joining public life again and what they think might happen with the virus over the next few months.
The results show that New Yorkers are looking forward to some traditional summer-time activities and the end of the pandemic, but are less confident about other activities, said the institute’s director, Don Levy.
Looking to the fall, New Yorkers provide a mixed bag of hopefulness, concern and a recognition of a new world as we try to put the worst of the coronavirus behind us,” Levy said in a news release. “Sixty-nine percent think it somewhat or very likely that in the fall for many of us, it will feel like COVID-19 is over but simultaneously, half anticipate a resurgence.”
A possible factor in many respondents’ confidence in the future is the percentage who said they had received the coronavirus vaccine. Seventy-three percent said they had gotten their vaccine.
Others are less optimistic.
Around 17% think the worst is yet to come and about half of those polled still worry about getting sick. One out of two New Yorkers expect the state will see a spike in infections again this fall and 71% said they still practice social distancing when they’re outside their home.
In the meantime, more than seven out of 10 respondents said they feel comfortable going to the beach, going on vacation in the United States or eating indoors at a restaurant. That number falls to less than six out of 10, however, for activities like seeing a movie in a theater or attending a professional sporting event.
”While we haven’t made it back to living like we did prior to COVID-19, we’ve come a long way,” Levy said. “At the end of last summer, only 34% thought the worst is over, today 68% say so. At the end of last summer, only 38% said that they were comfortable dining indoors.
in a restaurant, today 77% do.”
Another area the majority of New Yorkers agree on is remote work. Seventy-three percent think they and their neighbors will continue to work remotely.
And New Yorkers expect schools to re-open as well but with some strings.
More than 70% believe public schools will fully re-open this fall without students and teachers wearing masks. But nearly the same percent think schools and employers will encourage social distancing and the use of masks.
