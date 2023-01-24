Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs after attending a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 10.

 Associated Press

ALBANY — A majority of New Yorkers want embattled congressman George Santos to step down amid the growing controversy over his falsehoods, according to a new poll.

The Siena College Research Institute poll, released Monday, found at least 59% of Empire State voters want the Republican from New York’s 3rd Congressional District to step down. Only about 17% said they think he should stay in office.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social