ALBANY (TNS) — A recent Siena College poll released Monday found nearly 60% of registered voters are not happy with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s job performance, although roughly 67% commend the governor and the Legislature for amending the changes they made to the bail statutes three years ago.
The poll also asked voters how they feel about the state suspending its gas tax until January and not surprisingly that was favored by 73% of those who responded. (The Legislature had initially explored suspending the fuel tax for six months, but many incumbent lawmakers noted privately that it would have expired before November, when they face reelection.)
Another question put to voters was how they feel about the state contributing $600 million for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. By a margin that may reflect the level of loyalty to the only NFL team that its stadium in New York, voters disapproved of the subsidy by a margin of 63% to 24%. (It would be interesting to poll New Jersey voters on whether they would support subsidies for Metlife Stadium, home of the “New York” Jets and “New York” Giants, which was built without any.)
Back to the “bail reform” issue, New York voters in the Siena poll indicates just under 40% believe the changes that were made to the statutes in the budget will have an effect on spiraling crime rates. The changes include giving judges a little more discretion on whether to set bail for repeat offenders or those arrested for gun crimes.
Finally, Hochul’s favorability rating changed very little in the past month with voters weighing in at 44% to 34% on how they view the Democratic governor.
”The changes the governor and legislature made to the bail law — including giving judges more discretion on setting bail in certain instances — enjoy strong support from voters across the board, with at least 58% of voters of every party, region and race supporting the changes,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “On whether voters think these changes will affect the crime rate — by better than two-to-one, they think the 2019 bail law resulted in an increase in crime — the jury is still out.”
