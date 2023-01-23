Gov. Kathy Hochul

 Don Pollard/Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's approval rating as the state's top official has jumped to the highest it has been, albeit mostly among Democrat and independent voters following her State of the State address earlier this month, according to a Siena College poll released Monday.

Voters also have a slightly more favorable view of Hochul than they were just a month ago, according to the poll, which surveyed 821 voters over a five-day period beginning Jan. 15.

