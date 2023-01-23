ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's approval rating as the state's top official has jumped to the highest it has been, albeit mostly among Democrat and independent voters following her State of the State address earlier this month, according to a Siena College poll released Monday.
Voters also have a slightly more favorable view of Hochul than they were just a month ago, according to the poll, which surveyed 821 voters over a five-day period beginning Jan. 15.
Her improved job-approval rating comes mostly from Democrats, while a smaller share of independent voters — and a majority of Republicans — indicated they still disapprove of Hochul's work performance.
Hochul has signaled that her top priorities this year include economic affordability and public safety, but polling suggests that crime may be one issue heavily influenced by headline-making incidents downstate.
Democrats and Republicans — 55 and 78 percent, respectively — convincingly say they believe crime is a serious problem across New York. But when it comes to concern about crime in their own regions, those numbers drop precipitously. Only 30 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Republicans believe crime is a "very serious" problem in their communities.
Asked whether they think Hochul's plan will effectively address public safety, as outlined broadly in her priorities for this year, reactions were mixed. Few Republicans indicated they thought public safety would improve, while just under 50 percent of Democrats thought it would.
But most Democrats and Republicans support a specific policy proposal Hochul outlined during her address: amending the state's bail laws to allow judges more discretion in keeping alleged offenders jailed before trial, an issue that emerged as a flashpoint during the recent election.
Similarly, most voters across the political spectrum have little faith in her promise to make New York more affordable, with higher percentages of voters in every party opining that Hochul will not make progress on that goal.
Affordability has become another key issue facing Hochul's first elected term, as the number of people moving out of New York has not declined. Hochul has pledged to address the exodus in part by creating 800,000 more housing units over the next decade; voters are nearly evenly divided on whether she will make good on that proposal.
Other issues also gained a measure of bipartisan support, including Hochul's plan to index minimum wage to inflation. Democrats overwhelmingly support that proposal, while a slim majority Republicans indicated they were in favor of minimum wage hikes.
Voters, regardless of party, were united in how they viewed newly elected U.S. Rep. George Santos, whose dubious campaign claims about his background and finances have led to intense scrutiny as the Long Island Republican took office this month. Both Democrats and Republicans largely disapprove of Santos, with 59 percent in favor of his resignation.
And again united despite party affiliation, voters overwhelmingly supported Hochul's promise not to raise the state income tax this year.
