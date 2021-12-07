Gov. Kathy Hochul has opened a wider lead over her Democratic challengers for governor seven months before New York’s 2022 primary election, according to a new Siena College poll.
Hochul (36%) leads Attorney General Letitia James (18%), New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (10%) and Rep. Tom Suozzi (6%) among Democrats who have declared their candidacy for governor.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, reportedly considering a run for governor as well, had support of 6% in the poll of registered Democratic voters in the state.
About 24% of voters indicated they were undecided or said they would back a different candidate than the five listed in the poll.
“With all the candidates trying to introduce themselves to voters and stand out among a growing field, Hochul has the advantage of incumbency — and the largest bully pulpit — and it appears to be helping her in this early going,” Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said.
The poll of 758 registered voters, conducted Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, did not ask about potential Republican primary election candidates. The poll has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island is the Republicans' presumptive nominee for governor.
When asked which issues should be the top priorities for Hochul and state lawmakers next year, voters listed economic opportunity (26%), fighting crime (26%), and managing the Covid-19 pandemic (18%) as those that need the most urgent attention.
“Republicans, Democrats, independents, Upstaters and Downstaters all agree that creating economic opportunity and fighting crime are the top two issues they want Albany to address in the upcoming session,” Greenberg said.
Managing the pandemic came in as the third most important issue, more so for Democrats, downstate suburbanites and Black voters, Greenberg said. Ensuring appropriate public school curriculum, was the third most important issue for Republicans, with one in five making it the most important issue, while one in five Black voters said addressing racial inequality was their top priority.
Meanwhile, 47% of voters — including 69% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 33% of Democrats — say President Joe Biden's social spending bill (the Build Back Better Act) would increase inflation, Greenberg said.
“Currently, about half of voters say that inflation is having a very serious negative effect on the nation’s economy, and more than one-quarter say it is having a serious negative impact on their personal finances," he said.
For the first time since February 2020, fewer New Yorkers say the state is headed on the right track (41%), rather than in the wrong direction (45%), down from 44-43% in November.
By a 52-37% margin, voters would prefer to see the Democrats retain control of the House of Representatives next year, and a slightly larger 56-35% majority want to see Democrats keep control of the Senate..
Independents, by small margins, side with Republicans for the House and Democrats for the Senate.