Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) and Gov. Kathy Hochul

NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Hochul led her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, by 6 points in a SurveyUSA poll released Thursday, the latest signal that a governor’s race once seen as an afterthought in deep-blue New York has turned competitive in the final weeks.

The poll, which mirrored an average of recent surveys, marked a wide swing from SurveyUSA’s last poll of the governor’s race, which was conducted in August and showed Hochul leading Zeldin by 24 points. The new survey, conducted online between last Friday and Tuesday, showed a large gender gap: Hochul led by 25 points among women, but trailed by 13 points among men.

