ST. BONAVENTURE — The Jandoli Institute has begun its fourth workshop for St. Bonaventure University students.

The workshop, conducted by PolitiFact senior correspondent Louis Jacobson and Jandoli Institute Executive Director Richard Lee, provides students with the opportunity to check facts and produce articles that will appear on PolitiFact and PolitiFact New York, the organization’s New York edition, which is a partnership with the Buffalo News.

