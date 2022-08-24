Olean city seal

OLEAN — A lawyer representing the city’s police unions told city leaders Tuesday that “options for challenges” would be considered if a civilian review board is put in place as written.

The Common Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday on Local Law No. 02-2022, which would establish a seven-person civilian review board to oversee the decisions rendered in complaints of police misconduct after more than a year of discussions and revisions. Originally set for a public hearing and vote, Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that several spelling mistakes mean that the law would need to be updated, put back up for another public hearing, and likely be voted on in early September.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social