New York
State Police
GENESEE — Gary E. Sandburg, 57, of Olean, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, after a traffic stop at about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the town of Genesee. He was issued a court appearance ticket.
WELLSVILLE — Tracy L. Valentine, 41, of Wellsville, was charged with criminal contempt in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, after troopers responded at 6:36 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic dispute in the town of Wellsville. Valentine was issued a court appearance ticket.
BOLIVAR — A 16-year-old boy was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, as the result of a domestic dispute at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Bolivar. The teenager was issued an appearance ticket and troopers indicated the incident was still under investigation.
RUSHFORD — Ryan L. Palmer, 33, of Farmersville Station, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, in an incident just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the town of Rushford. He was issued an appearance ticket.
WELLSVILLE — Troopers investigated a one-vehicle accident at 1:37 a.m. Sunday on County Road 30. The driver, Alexander J. Ordiway, 20, was not injured.
OLEAN — Scott M. Tavano, 39, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08%, both unclassified misdemeanors, after a traffic stop at 1:10 a.m. Sunday. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Alyza A. Bowen, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with introducing dangerous contraband into prison in the first degree, destroying physical evidence, felony driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, several moving violations, speeding and refusal to submit to a breath test stemming from an incident at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday. She was held pending arraignment.
- David J. Nicola, 43, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant from Salamanca City Court at 12:41 p.m. Saturday. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Jacob G. Winship, 32, of Little Valley, was charged at 6:03 p.m. Saturday with criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the first degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Salamanca Police said he was held pending arraignment.
- Luke D. Westfall, 37, of Delevan, was arrested just before midnight Thursday for aggravated unlicensed operation of the motor vehicle and equipment violations on a vehicle. He was released with an appearance ticket.