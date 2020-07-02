Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:35 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on the 700 block of West Green Street. Police said a vehicle struck a parked car and then left the scene. Based on debris at the scene, police said the vehicle appeared to be a Hyundai, possibly silver.
New York State Police
- ARCADE — Dakota M. Jurek, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors, following a traffic stop on Bixby Hill Road.
- GREAT VALLEY — Patricia L. Fisher, 60, of Great Valley, was charged at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors.
- MACHIAS — John H. Pharner, 38, of Springville, was charged at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, following an incident on Route 242.
- RUSHFORD — Christopher L. Houchk, 27, of Farmersville Station, was charged at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, both class E felonies, following a traffic stop.
- OLEAN — Robert E. Quinlan, 52, of Salamanca, was charged at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, both unclassified misdemeanors.
- WELLSVILLE — Christopher J. Haxton, 42, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was held.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Rodney L. Walters Jr., 34, of Randolph, was charged at 7:30 a.m. June 20 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Deputies said the charge stemmed from a traffic stop on Route 394.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Chelsea Farley, 26, of Kennedy, was charged at 6:24 p.m. June 26 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Deputies said she left her infant unattended in a vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot for over 20 minutes.
- SALAMANCA — Torri Ball, 19, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:38 p.m. June 27 with second-degree harassment. Deputies said the charge stems from a domestic incident on June 18 in the town of East Otto.
- RANDOLPH — No injuries or charges were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. Deputies identified the drivers as Sandra R. Charles and Taylor E. Storer, no ages or addresses given.
- SALAMANCA