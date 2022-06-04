Cuba man charged weapons possession
CUBA — A Cuba man was taken to Allegany County Jail Thursday on a $15,000 bail on several weapon possession charges.
Thomas J. Kazanjian, 68, was first charged at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by Cuba Police with second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, violations. He was processed and transported to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000.00 bail.
Following the execution of a temporary extreme risk protection order, Cuba Police subsequently charged Kazanjian at 2 p.m. Thursday with criminal contempt-failure to obey a court order, a misdemeanor; two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony; six counts of criminal possession of a large capacity ammunition feed device, a misdemeanor; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
Kazanjian was processed and transported to the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Jeffrey M. Gray, 46, of Allegany, was charged at 9 p.m. May 28 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and third-degree assault following a call for a fight in progress. Gray was processed and released with an appearance ticket for the Town of Allegany Court at a later date.
- PERRYSBURG — Leah G. Eddy, 25, of Gowanda, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Monday on an active warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Eddy was arraigned in the Town of Perrysburg Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail to await further court proceedings.
New York
State Police
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:41 a.m. Thursday on Route 244. Gerald C. Harris, 51, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 242 and Ridenour Place. Rodney E. Prichard, 61, of Machias, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86. Ann Marie Thomson, 72, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:37 p.m. Thursday on Route 242. Brittany E. Christian, 32, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:10 p.m. Thursday near Exit 21 of Interstate 86. Christopher J. Singer, 45, of Erie, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday on Route 19. Janet L. Marble, 59, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday on Lamont Road. Roberta H. Wain, 71, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.