WARSAW — A 20-year-old Belmont man faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs after a traffic stop on Saturday.
State police out of Warsaw reported that, during a traffic stop on Holland Road in the town of Java, Christian P. Tuttle was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tuttle had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition and they noted Tuttle failed standardized field sobriety tests.
Tuttle was arrested and transported to the NYSP Warsaw headquarters, where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuttle was released with appearance tickets for the town of Java court, where he is due to appear at a later date.