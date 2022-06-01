Olean Police
- Friday, 5:05 p.m., Dale R. Wagatha, 35, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wagatha was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Monday, 1:13 a.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 29, of 119 S. 11th St., was charged with aggravated criminal contempt, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Haynes’ status was not reported.
- Monday, 8:46 a.m., Jerrod L. Giles, 43, no permanent address, was arrested on a New York State parole warrant. Giles was transferred to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- DELEVAN — Michelle E. Perrington, 32, of Delevan, was charged at 12:21 p.m. Monday with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a class E felony; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, and driving while ability impaired with drugs and alcohol, all unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. Saturday on Butter Creek Road. A 16-year-old North Tonawanda, N.Y., female was listed as the driver. Two injuries were reported.