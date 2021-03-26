OLEAN — Investigators are still reviewing evidence and conducting interviews to find the shooter in a Wednesday night homicide in South Olean.
No arrests have been made, Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky said Thursday evening as police searched for whoever shot 35-year-old Alexis Figueroa of Jamestown, near the corner of South Third and West Green streets at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
“We really want to get to the bottom of this and make an arrest on it,” Blovsky said, expressing a hope of finding justice for the man killed after being shot multiple times by someone with a handgun.
Police are also awaiting results from an autopsy, as well as preparing evidence for DNA and forensic analysis in a laboratory. A home and vehicle at the scene were searched, Blovsky said. Witnesses and neighbors have come forward, he said, to help solve the crime.
“We collected evidence at the scene,” Blovsky said, including shell casings indicating a handgun was used in the shooting, but he did not identify the type or caliber. Other evidence is also being reviewed.
“We’re still looking at video from the area,” he said, with residents with home security cameras offering footage to the police.
Police have conducted interviews with neighbors and other individuals, Blovsky said.
“Some of the people are not cooperative who we’ve talked to,” he said, but added that more interviews Friday morning should help the investigation.
Police are still seeking the public’s help, with a call for eyewitnesses and those with home security systems asked to come forward.
“Anybody with information can give us a call,” he said, at (716) 376-5677. Tips can remain confidential. “If anyone has video in that area — if they could let us know, that would be good.”
Emergency radio traffic at around 9:28 p.m. Wednesday indicated a call to authorities about a man lying in South Third Street, apparently the victim of gunshot wounds and possibly a drive-by shooting. Neighbors reported hearing as many as seven gunshots at the time.
City police reported Thursday morning that Figueroa died at Olean General Hospital overnight after first responders and hospital staff attempted to revive and stabilize him. Officials said there is no immediate danger to the public and the shooting was an isolated incident.
Police did not confirm a motive for the shooting, or why Figueroa was at the location.
The homicide is the first in the city in almost four years, police reported, with a domestic violence incident leading to a death in May 2017 being the most recent.
