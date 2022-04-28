BRADFORD, Pa. — More details have come to light from the April 15 arrest of Oswayo Valley schools superintendent Jed Hamberger after an alleged DUI crash, including that he was at a “high level of intoxication” and allegedly suggested to police he would have the incident covered up.
Since the arrest, The Era has reached out several times to Hamberger, but received no response.
While no one from the Oswayo Valley School Board immediately responded to messages, solicitor Timothy Sennett said the district had no comment.
Hamberger, 36, of Bradford, had a “high level of intoxication” and was uncooperative at the time of his arrest, court records stated. He could not understand directions for a field sobriety test, refused further testing and said he wanted to speak to an attorney.
During his arraignment before District Judge Dom Cercone, Hamberger stated, “I was at an event raising money for the senior center, I then went to the Legion after the event. Yes, I had too much to drink and I should not have drove. I did not think it was a crime to raise money for charity,” read an affidavit of probable cause for a search warrant in the case.
Cercone advised him not to speak about the case, the affidavit read. While Cercone was advising Hamberger he could not threaten or intimidate witnesses in the case, Hamberger asked if arresting officers Deven Grandinetti and Eric Neiswonger were witnesses. When the judge said no, Hamberger allegedly looked at them and smiled, the affidavit read.
The affidavit stated: “Hamberger asked multiple times (for the officers) to drop the charges and to not make this public knowledge.” The officers said no. While Neiswonger was taking Hamberger home following arraignment, Hamberger asked if the charges would be dropped or “am I going to have to call the county commissioners to influence the judge to have these charges taken care of,” the affidavit stated.
Hamberger, who has been placed on administrative leave by the Oswayo Valley school board, also commented regarding the charges that “this is on the down low and I’ll be running Bradford schools in no time.”
On Wednesday, McKean County Commissioner Chairman Tom Kreiner said Hamberger had not reached out to the commissioners, nor would they entertain such a request to intervene in a criminal matter from anyone.
According to Foster Township police, an officer was on patrol at approximately 10:20 p.m. April 15 on South Kendall Avenue in Bradford when a vehicle traveling in the opposite lane nearly struck the officer’s vehicle head-on.
“The officer was able to make an evasive movement to avoid colliding with the suspect’s vehicle,” police stated. In the affidavit, Grandinetti said that if he hadn’t had proper training in evasive maneuvers in the police academy, he might not have been able to avoid being struck by Hamberger’s vehicle.
That night, the officer made a U-turn and activated his emergency lights.
“At that point, the same vehicle sped up and failed to come to a yield for the officer’s emergency lights,” the release stated. “The suspect vehicle was pursued into the city of Bradford.”
Shortly after entering the city limits, the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and a large pile of rocks in front of a residence on South Kendall, where the vehicle came to rest.
“Through sheer luck there was nobody walking along the road, sitting or standing in the driveway or in the general area,” Grandinetti wrote in the affidavit. Had someone been in the immediate area, they likely would have been killed, he suggested.
The night of the arrest, after the crash, while Grandinetti was calling additional officers to assist, Hamberger got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the police car. Grandinetti placed him in handcuffs at least until other units could arrive, the affidavit stated.
Hamberger was identified, and police noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He told police that they didn’t know who they were dealing with, the affidavit stated. Neiswonger noted that when he arrived on the scene, Hamberger’s words were slurred and he wasn’t making sense.
Hamberger was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a third-degree felony; DUI-highest rate of alcohol, and DUI-general impairment, both misdemeanors; and summary traffic offenses reckless driving, failing to keep right and not using low beam.
Hamberger was arraigned at 1 a.m. Saturday by Cercone and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 1 before District Judge Rich Luther.
He is represented in the criminal case by Edinboro attorney Grant Travis.
The search warrant was for audio and video recordings from the American Legion in Shinglehouse, which showed Hamberger drinking earlier that night.