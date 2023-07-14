Pennsylvania State Police at a press conference Friday showed a 12-second clip of doorbell camera footage they say shows fugitive Michael Burham.
The video, taken from a residence south of Warren, Pa., was from “the past couple of days,” said State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens, adding that, “We consider this to be a confirmed sighting for a variety of reasons.”
It was just after 5 a.m. and Burham was headed toward the woods. The residents had reviewed the footage, thought it was off and contacted state police within hours.
Bivens did not go into detail as to why police believed it was Burham, but he made several comments on the video itself.
It didn’t appear that Burham was still wearing his prison clothes, the officer said. “We are not able to make a firm determination on clothing.”
It’s dark outside in the video, and Burham appeared to be walking, not running or even rushing. And he appeared to have a slight limp.
Bivens said of the video, “I think what it tells us is, he prefers to travel at night, it’s difficult to travel at night. Given his circumstances, the amount of time he’s been out, potentially in the elements, potentially with limited food, that is not a surprise to me at all that he’s moving at that pace.
“I think he might have an injury to his leg or ankle … there may be a bit of a limp there as well,” Bivens said, adding that officials believe the fugitive may have been injured during his escape from the Warren County Jail, where he was being held for kidnapping a Sheffield couple and making them drive him to South Carolina. He was wanted at the time in the murder of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, N.Y.
He was on the lam for two weeks the first time. He escaped from Warren County Jail July 6.
“I think he’s desperate to survive,” Bivens said. “I think he’s desperate to avoid being caught by police.”
Answering multiple questions by assembled media, Bivens said, “He’s trying to live in the woods … with very little or no support. That’s not very easy to do.”
And the team searching for him is over 200 strong, with members from New York as well.
“New York has been involved with us from the very beginning. They have been part of our task force. They have brought resources, including canines, as we’ve requested them. They are integrated as part of our search teams wherever they go,” he said.
“Our team is prepared,” Bivens said. “We’re here for the long haul.”
When Burham is captured, will he be returned to the same jail from where he escaped?
“It’s going to depend on where he’s caught,” Bivens said. “The investigation itself of the escape is not being handled by us. It’s being handled by Warren City Police.”
Has any member of the law enforcement team had a confirmed sighting of Burham? No.
Why will the public see large congregations of law enforcement in certain places? Tips and leads, the officer said.
Why hasn’t the task force told people to cancel events and stay away? There’s not one single place in the vast forest where law enforcement can unquestionably tell the public to stay away from. “I don’t believe he’s sitting in one area and doesn’t move,” Bivens said.
He reminded the journalists gathered that he would be available through the weekend, because the search certainly won’t stop because it’s Saturday or Sunday.
He mentioned, too, the unwavering support of the communities, giving a heartwarming example.
“Earlier today I was provided with a large bag of handmade ‘thank you’ cards with handwritten messages from children,” he said. The cards were spread out on a table. Throughout the day, everyone in law enforcement stopped by that table, read a few cards and smiled a bit more.
Bivens gave the usual requests and cautions: “We continue to ask that people nationwide familiarize themselves with the picture of Burham. If you encounter police activity we ask that you keep your distance and allow police to do their jobs.”
Make sure residences and things that Burham might be able to use remain secured. Monitor and review any surveillance cameras and doorbell cameras to see if there’s anything unusual. If there is, contact the task force. To report info or possible leads in the case, call Pennsylvania State Police at (717) 265-9650 or (717) 265-9651.
If you think you see Burham, you are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.
The reward for information leading to Michael Burham’s capture is now $22,000 from U.S. Marshals and Crimestoppers.