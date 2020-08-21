CUBA — Police said that a husband and wife are dead following an apparent homicide-suicide at their home Thursday on Health Camp Road.
The Cuba Police Department reported in a press release Friday that Barbara E. Ramsey, 57, and Timothy A. Ramsey, 60, both of 9231 Health Camp Road, were found dead in their home following a welfare check.
At around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home and reported that the couple was found deceased in the same room. Officers reported that Barbara Ramsey suffered multiple injuries leading to her death, while Timothy Ramsey had suffered a single gunshot wound.
Police reported that the Monroe County medical examiner’s office ruled the case as a homicide. Police identified Barbara Ramsey as the victim, while indicating that Timothy Ramsey was the suspect in the case.
Police indicated that there are no outstanding suspects or threat to the public following the incident.
Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch said his department would have no further comment on the case beyond Friday’s press release.
Assisting Cuba police were the Allegany County Coroner’s Office, the county district attorney, the New York State Police, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.
