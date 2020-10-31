BRADFORD, Pa. — A Bradford man was sent to McKean County Jail after leading police on a high-speed chase early Friday, culminating in a crash into the Bradford City Water Authority treatment plant.
Richard Foster, 36, of 45 Clarence St., is charged with criminal mischief and fleeing from police, third-degree felonies; possession of prohibited weapons, first-degree misdemeanors; DUI-drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; and numerous traffic summary offenses.
There was significant damage to the treatment plant at the end of West Corydon Street, said Steve Disney, executive director of the water authority, but “this accident didn’t affect water quality or supply capability.
A considerable amount of sheet metal siding was destroyed, at least one structural steel column was also damaged as well as a concrete block pilaster, Disney said.
“Our main gate at the south side of the plant is also destroyed,” he added.
According to the criminal complaint, at 2:11 a.m. Friday, a state trooper was following a car, driven by Foster, on West Corydon. The trooper noted the car’s speed was 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, and activated his lights and siren for a traffic stop.
However, Foster didn’t stop, but accelerated, traveling west on West Corydon and reaching speeds of 90 mph, police said.
Troopers estimate Foster’s car was traveling between 70 and 80 mph when it slammed into the metal gate blocking the driveway of the water treatment plant, and then into the side of the building.
The car rolled over and came to rest on its wheels, the complaint noted. Foster was placed in handcuffs and taken to the patrol car, where he was searched. Two stamped baggies containing white residue were found on his person, the complaint stated.
Inside the car, police found two “black-handled daggers inside a black sheath.”
Foster was evaluated and cleared by emergency medical personnel. Troopers had noted signs of drug intoxication and Foster was taken to Bradford Regional Medical Center for blood testing, the complaint stated.
He was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rich Luther on Nov. 18.
Friday afternoon, Disney said, “We are very fortunate that this occurred in the middle of the night when none of our employees were at the site. We are also thankful that no equipment or systems directly affecting the water treatment operations were negatively impacted.”
The plant remained operational after the incident, he said.
“We definitely avoided a major catastrophe regarding this event for sure,” Disney said. “We’d like to thank all first responders, our employees and contractors that have helped us in this situation.”