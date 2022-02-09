BUFFALO (AP) — A student and a security guard were shot outside a Buffalo high school Wednesday when someone pulled a gun during a dispute the broke out after classes ended for the day, police said.
The student underwent emergency surgery. The guard suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
Police were trying to identify and locate the gunman.
The details of what happened were still under investigation, but Gramaglia said multiple people were involved in a dispute near the parking lot at McKinley High School at around 3:45 p.m. when a person fired multiple shots.
There were about 100 students still in the school at the time for after-school activities, he said. They were told to shelter in place and once the scene was cleared, were in the process of being reunited with their families, he said.
The nearby Buffalo State College canceled evening classes and activities, advising students to shelter in place. A helicopter circled overhead.
“The impact of what happened at McKinley High School late this afternoon is still incalculable,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a tweet. “Families are shaken, educators and students are distraught, and many of our children are scared. We will provide more details as they become available.”