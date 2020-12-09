OLEAN — The Olean Public Library has announced its special holiday programs for the month of December, which include offerings for all ages.
For adults, there will be craft projects via Facebook and YouTube for the next three Mondays. At 1 p.m. Dec. 14, librarian Christine will demonstrate how to make a needle-felted coaster, streamed live via the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
With the support of the Frances Bean O’Connell Arts Grant, the library will distribute free needle felting kits and wool to the first 25 patrons. Kits will be available at the library’s information desk beginning Saturday.
At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, librarian Christine will share a video on Facebook, demonstrating how patrons can use popsicle sticks, white paint and a marker to make a fun and festive decoration. Supplies will be available at the library’s information desk; patrons will use their own marker or pen.
And at 6 p.m. Dec. 28, librarian Alijah will stream a live demonstration entitled “Bullet Journaling for the New Year.” Alijah will set up her 2021 journal, and will share tips and tricks she has learned in her past four years of bullet journaling. She will also coordinate a holiday recipe swap all month long. Contact her at afox@oleanlibrary.org to contribute your best family recipes to a digital community cookbook.
For children, there will be free carry-out craft kits available every week, with all supplies included. Families can pick up supplies in person at the information desk, or they can call the library to schedule a curbside pickup appointment. The featured crafts for the week of Dec. 7 are a winter terrarium and a Hanukkah bracelet, followed by gingerbread ornaments the week of Dec. 14 and reindeer antlers the week of Dec. 21. The library will continue to distribute extra craft kits from the previous week until supplies are exhausted.
For all ages, the library is distributing paper ornaments that patrons can take home to decorate, and stars on which patrons can write their wish for 2021. Both the stars and the ornaments can be returned for staff to decorate the library’s tree and lobby. Another activity for all ages is the “Do Good December” game, in which participants win prizes for completing acts of kindness. Do Good December game cards are available at the circulation desk.
The library continues to host other online programs, including trivia days, book clubs, STEAM videos for kids, and more. For more information, call the library at 372-0200 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oleanpubliclibrary
